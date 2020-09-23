We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Kara!
Kara is a 4-year-old Domestic short hair Torbie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you’re interested in meeting Kara or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at
Meet Chrissy!
Chrissy is a 13-year-old Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and Spayed. Chrissy is also declawed in the front. If you’re interested in meeting Chrissy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Misty!
Misty is a 1-year-old Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you’re interested in meeting Misty or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at