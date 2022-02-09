We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Simba is our 4-year-old female Domestic shorthair Tortoiseshell. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Java is our 2-year-old male Lab Retriever mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Java is a very sweet boy that loves to hang out with any new friend he meets. He plays very well with other dogs.
ZZ is our 2-year-old male orange and white Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. ZZ is a little shy at first, but once he is home and relaxed, he is a such sweet kitty.
Baby Girl is our 2-year-old female American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is a friendly, happy youngster that loves attention from everyone.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.