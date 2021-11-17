We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Amos is our 3-year-old male American Staff mix Lab. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Amos would do best if he was the only pet in the household.
Dante is our 9-year-old male Domestic longhair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Dante is also declawed in the front.
Cassie is our 8-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. This sweet girl would make the perfect couch potato. Cassie would do best if she was the only dog in the household.
Diesel is our 8-year-old male Labrador Retriever. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Diesel is a very smart and sweet boy. Does very well with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.