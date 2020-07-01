We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Timmy is a 2 year old Domestic Short Hair. Timmy loves to play with his toys and be held. Timmy is a very sweet and lovable cat. If you're interested in meeting Timmy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Miracle is a 1 year and 7 month old Domestic Short Hair. Miracle loves to play with other cats. Miracle is a very sweet girl. If you're interested in meeting Miracle or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Kara is a 4 year old Domestic Short Hair. Kara loves to be petted, lay in your lap, and be held. Kara is a sweet cat. If you're interested in meeting Kara or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.