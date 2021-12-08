We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Margarita is our 7-month-old male brown Tabby. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Zoey is our 5-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Zoey is very sweet and does very well with other dogs.
Dove is our 5-year-old female Bulldog mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Dove is a very sweet girl that loves giving out kisses.
Joey is our 12-year-old female Terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. This sweet girl is very loving.