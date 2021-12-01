We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Miss Pretty is our 3-year-old female American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Miss Pretty would be best if she was the only pet in the household.
Zoey is our 5-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Zoey is very sweet and does very well with other dogs.
Mushu is our 3-year-old female Domestic shorthair Torte. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Margarita is our 7-month-old male brown Tabby. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.