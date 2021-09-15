We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Lucky! Lucky is our 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Lucky is very sweet and does well with other dogs.
Meet Zoey! Zoey is our 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is very sweet and loves playing with other dogs.
Meet Blueberry! Blueberry is our 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Kitty! Kitty is our 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.