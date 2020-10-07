We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Ella! Ella is a 3-year-old Golden Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Ella would prefer to be the only pet in the household and with no children. If you're interested in meeting Ella or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Maizey! Maizey is a 5-year-old Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Maizey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Brandy! Brandy is a 3-year-old Domestic short hair Torteshell. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Brandy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.