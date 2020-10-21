We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at
adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Hunter! Hunter is a 3-year-old male Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Hunter or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Chrissy! Chrissy is a 13-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Chrissy is also declawed in the front. If you're interested in meeting Chrissy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Ivy! Ivy is a 1-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Ivy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.