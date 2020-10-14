We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at
adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Tesky! Tesky is a 1-year-old Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Tesky or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Scarlet! Scarlet is a 1-year-old Domestic shorthair Tortoiseshell. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Scarlet or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Bull! Bull is a 1-year-old Bullmastiff/Boxer mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Bull loves playing in water; a pool would be ideal for him. If you're interested in meeting Bull or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.