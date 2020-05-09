We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
AJ is a 4-month-old Chinese Shar-Pei Bulldog mix. AJ is a very sweet puppy. AJ is very playful but shy at first. If you're interested in meeting AJ or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Jane is a 4-month-old Chinese Shar-Pei Bulldog mix. Jane is very energetic and loves to play. Jane loves to cuddle with you. If you're interested in meeting Jane or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Honey Bear is a 4-year-old American Staffordshire mix. Honey Bear loves to play with his toys, he loves the water. If you're interested in meeting Honey Bear or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.