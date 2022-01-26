We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Luna is our 2-year-old female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Baby Girl is our 2-year-old female American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. She is a friendly, happy youngster that loves attention from everyone.
Java is our 2-year-old male Lab Retriever mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Java is a very sweet boy that loves to hang out with any new friend he meets. He plays very well with other dogs.
Denny is our 3-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Denny is FIV positive and would need to be the only pet in the household. This sweet boy is very loving and loves to be around everyone.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.