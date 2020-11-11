We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Brandy!
Brandy is a 4-year-old Domestic short hair Tortie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Brandy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Jade!
ade is a 1-year-old Domestic short hair Torbie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Jade or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Piper!
Piper is a 3-year-old female Old English Bulldog. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Piper is very sweet and loving. She does very well with other dogs. If you're interested in meeting Piper or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.