We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Meet Bella! Bella is a 3-year-old female Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Bella is beyond loving, she does very well with other dogs and loves kids.
Meet Posey! Posey is our 10-month-old female all grey Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Posey is a bit shy, but each day she is warming up to us. Posey is looking for the right family that is willing to work and be patient with her.
Meet Polka Dot! Polka Dot is our 8-month-old female grey/white Domestic medium hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Polka Dot is a bit shy, but very friendly. With the right loving family, Polka Dot would be an amazing kitty to have.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.