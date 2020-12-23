We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Ginger!
Ginger is a 1-year-old female Torbie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you are interested in meeting Ginger or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Zelda!
Zelda is a 10-month-old female Domestic medium hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you are interested in meeting Zelda or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Ivy!
Ivy is a 1-year-old female Domestic short hair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you are interested in meeting Ivy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.