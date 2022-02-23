We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hey, I’m Talia. I’m a sweet and calm kitty who loves to sunbathe. I don’t like other kitties, so I want to be the only pet. I’m also FIV positive, but don’t worry, I can still live a perfectly happy, healthy life with FIV.
Talia is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hello, my name is Flopsy. I’m a very mellow lady who just wants to hang out. I love to curl up next to my person in bed and cuddle. I don’t really like other cats though; I’d prefer to be the only pet in the house so I can keep my new owner’s love all to myself!
Flopsy is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey there, I’m Amelia! I’m a young, sporty dog with boundless energy! I would love to be part of an active family that will take me on hikes and runs! I love splashing and playing around in kiddie pools. I don’t do well with young kids though; they don’t understand my personal space.
Amelia is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hi, I’m Tux! I am a finely dressed gentleman, like my name suggests. I absolutely adore human affection and will just roll all over you! I don’t mind the company of other cats and I actually love being around dogs!
Tux is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.