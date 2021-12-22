We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Rascal is our 5-year-old male American Staff terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Rascal would be best if he was the only pet in the household.
Dewey is our 5-year-oldmale black/white Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweetie loves to sunbathe and eat temptation cat treats.
Amos is our 3-year-old male Lab Retriever mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy loves going for long walks and car rides.
Lucky is our 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very loving and does very well with other dogs.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.