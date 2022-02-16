We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, call 352-793-9117or email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org.
Hello, I’m Mushu. I’m a bit of a diva and act like royalty. Being the Queen of the Catty Shack is getting a bit boring, though. So, I need a new kingdom to preside over. I’ll grant my gracious subjects with the honor of providing me with chin scratches and the pleasure of hearing my purr. But only when I feel like it! Mushu is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
My name is Skittles. I’ve spent all my life in the care of the Humane Society since coming here as a young kitten in 2019. I’m very skittish, always have been, and will need a quiet home with lots of patience. Skittles is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
Hi, I’m ZZ. I think they call me that because I have a crooked tail that looks like a Z and adds to my character. I’m very skittish until I get to know you. Then I love being pet and playing with string toys. ZZ is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
Hey, my name is Baby Girl! I love to roughhouse and romp around and just have a good time! Sometimes I get called a piggy because I snort, everyone thinks it’s very cute! I can be stubborn and hard-headed sometimes, so I’ll need some training. Also, I’ve never really been in a house before, so I need someone to teach me how that works, I’m very curious about it! Baby Girl is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.