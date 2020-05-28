We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Ivory is a 1-year old Domestic Short Hair. Ivory loves to play with her toys, she loves to lay in the sun and try to catch lizards. If you're interested in meeting Ivory or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Ruth is a 3-year old American Staffordshire mix. Ruth loves to play with her balls, she loves to go for long walks. Ruth should be the only animal. If you're interested in meeting Ruth or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Arthur is a 2 ½-year old Domestic Short Hair. Arthur has some hair loss on the top of his head, a very loveable and sweet cat. Arthur loves his belly rubbed and to sit on your lap. If you're interested in meeting Arthur or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.