We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Barney is a 1 year old Domestic Short Hair. Barney loves belly rubs and lounging in the sun. Berney needs to be the only cat. If you're interested in meeting Barney or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Aqua is a 10 month old Domestic Short Hair. Aqua loves to be held and sit on your lap, Aqua is a very sweet and loveable cat. If you're interested in meeting Aqua or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Mikey is a 3 month old Domestic Short Hair. Mikey loves to play with his toys and be held. Mikey is a very sweet kitten. If you're interested in meeting Mikey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.