We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Kara!
Kara is a 4-year-old Domestic short hair torbie. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Kara or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Rudolph!
Rudolph is a 3-year-old male Black mouth cur mix. Rudolph would be best if he was the pet in the household. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Rudolph or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Amelia!
Amelia is a 1-year-old Hound mix. Amelia would be best in home with no other pets or kids. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Amelia or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.