We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
My name is Skittles. I’ve spent all my life in the care of the Humane Society since coming here as a young kitten in 2019. I’m very skittish, always have been, and will need a quiet home with lots of patience.
Skittles is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and neutered.
Hey my name is Baby Girl! I love to roughhouse and romp around and just have a good time! Sometimes I get called a piggy because I snort, everyone thinks it’s very cute! I can be stubborn and hard-headed sometimes, so I’ll need some training. Also, I’ve never really been in a house before, so I need someone to teach me how that works, I’m very curious about it!
Baby Girl is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hi, I’m Oscar. I’m sweet but a little shy at first. I tend to get protective of my person once I’m attached. I’ll protect you fiercely from strangers and even the other people in your household. Because of this, it’s best that I go to a single person home with someone who doesn’t have a lot of people over all the time or go out a lot.
Oscar is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
Hi, I’m Tux! I am a finely dressed gentleman, like my name suggests. I absolutely adore human affection and will just roll all over you! I don’t mind the company of other cats and I actually love being around dogs!
Tux is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped, and fixed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.