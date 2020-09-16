We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-3. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Teddy!
Teddy is a 2-year-old Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Teddy or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Jay Jay!
Jay Jay is a 6-year-old Domestic short hair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. Jay Jay is also declawed in the front. If you're interested in meeting Jay Jay or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Rudolph!
Rudolph is a 3-year-old Black mouth cur mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Rudolph or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.