We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Bella is our 3-year-old female Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Bella is very sweet and loving. Bella would make a great member to any family.
Beethoven is our 8-month-old male Retriever mix Terrier. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This goofball is a ball of energy that just loves to play. Beethoven is still learning his basic commands.
Simba is our 4-year-old female Tortoiseshell Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Simba is very sweet and is laid back.
Skittles is our 2-year-old tuxedo Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Skittles is a little shy at first but warms up fast.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.