We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Ruth is our 5-year-old female American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Lucky is our 3-year-old male Hound mix. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. This sweet boy is very playful and does very well with other dogs.
Dove is our 5-year-old Bulldog mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Dove is a very sweet girl that's looking for a best friend to love.
Skittles is our 2-year-old tuxedo Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Skittles is a little shy at first but warms up fast.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.