We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee.
Meet Angel!
Angel is an 8-year-old female Chihuahua. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Chloe!
Chloe is a 2-year-old female American Staff terrier mix Bluetick hound. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
Meet Mushu!
Mushu is a 2-year-old female Tortie Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org, visit www.hsspca.org, or call 352-793-9117.