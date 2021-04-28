We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Peaches!
Peaches is a 2-year-old Female grey brindle American Staff terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Peaches or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Magoo!
Magoo is a 2-year-old male domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered. If you're interested in meeting Magoo or any of ouravailable pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Paige!
Paige is a 1-year-old Female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Paige or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.