We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Gracie!
Gracie is a 3-year-old female Domestic shorthair. Gracie is also declawed in the front. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Gracie or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Maizey!
Maizey is a 5-year-old female Retriever mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Maizey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Cassie!
Cassie is a 7-year-old female American Staff mix. Cassie would be best if she was the pet in the household. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Cassie or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.