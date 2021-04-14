Pet Pals
We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9-2:30. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information email us at adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call the office at 352-793-9117.
Meet Zoey!
Zoey is a 4-year-old female Hound mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Zoey or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Pip!
Pip is a 5-year-old Female Domestic shorthair. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. If you're interested in meeting Pip or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.
Meet Miss Pretty!
Miss Pretty is a 2-year-old female American Staff terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Miss Pretty would be best if she was the only pet in the household. If you're interested in meeting Miss Pretty or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA you can view them at www.hsspca.org.