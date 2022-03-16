We are taking appointments Monday–Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. YOUR Humane Society SPCA is located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Hi there, I’m Java! I’m a very smart and inquisitive boy! I’m very treat-motivated and a fast learner. I get along well with kids and other dogs. I’m very cuddly and love to be pet!
Java is a 2-year-old male shepherd mix and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hey, I’m Luna. I’m in the Humane Society office helping out. I’m very curious, so I sometimes jump up on people’s desks to see what they’re working on. I love playing with strings, ribbons, and rubber bands. I’m very people friendly and often play the role of the greeter to office visitors. However, I do get overstimulated easily and will let you know when I don’t want any more attention. I don’t like other cats, so would need to be in a home as the only pet.
Luna is a 2-year-old female tabby and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
My name is Skittles. I’ve spent all my life in the care of the Humane Society since coming here as a young kitten in 2019. I’m very skittish, always have been, and will need a quiet home with lots of patience.
Skittles is a 3-year-old female tuxedo cat and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and fixed.
Hello, I’m Mushu. I’m a bit of a diva and act like royalty. Being the Queen of the Catty Shack is getting a bit boring, though. So I need a new kingdom to preside over. I’ll grant my gracious subjects with the honor of providing me with chin scratches and the pleasure of hearing my purr. But only when I feel like it!
Mushu a 2-year-old female tortie and is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
If you’re interested in meeting these or any of the available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, visit www.hsspca.org.