Monday thru Saturday 9am to 3:30pm
994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee • 352-793-9117
adoptionmanager@hsspca.org • www.yhsspca.org
Oliver is a very sweet playful 7-month-old Shih Tzu Chihuahua. Oliver loves to be held and play with his toys. How could you say no to this cute boy? If you're interested in meeting Oliver or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Darma is a 4-year-old Hound mix. Darma loves to play outside. Darma needs a home with plenty of space for her to run and play. If you're interested in meeting Darma or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.
Beam is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire mix. Beam loves belly rubs and playing with her toys. Beam knows her basic commands. Beam should be the only dog. If you're interested in meeting Beam or any of our available pets at YOUR Humane Society SPCA, you can view them at www.yhsspca.org.