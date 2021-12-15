We are taking appointments Monday thru Saturday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. We are located on 994 CR 529A in Lake Panasoffkee. For more information, email adoptionmanager@hsspca.org or call 352-793-9117.
Amber is our 2-year-old female Torbi mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Amber is a very sweet and loving kitty.
Jimmy is our 2-year-old male Domestic shorthair. He is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and neutered.
Miss Pretty is our 3-year-old female American Staff Terrier. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. Miss Pretty would be best if she was the only pet in the household.
Joey is our 12-year-old female Terrier mix. She is currently up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed. This sweet girl is very loving.