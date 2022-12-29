State Representative John Temple
District 52
The Times sent a series of questions to Florida State Representative John Temple, District 52, asking Temple to share a bit about himself and his goals while in office.
“I have called Wildwood home most of my life. I moved here in 1981,” Temple said, noting he attended Wildwood schools, left for college for a few years and returned later to work within the Sumter County school system, “…and start a family.”
He currently works for the Sumter County School District, recently serving as principal at both Bushnell Elementary and Wildwood Elementary.
“Right now, I am the director of Professional Learning and Accountability. I am passionate about serving my community. I see this opportunity as another way to serve.”
Temple said the office for him is “… about serving people. I believe we live in one of the greatest states, with strong leadership. I want to continue support, making Florida and our district a wonderful place to grow, raise a family and retire. We do this by building a strong economy with good-paying jobs, a world-class education system that empowers parents and teachers, and making it safe by supporting our law enforcement.”
As for what he hopes to accomplish in the office, “We have already started with a special session focused on homeowners insurance, hurricane relief and toll relief,” he said.
“During my campaign, many of the people I talked to were concerned about inflation, the rising cost of insurance and safety. We took steps to address insurance and will continue looking at, and finding ways to improve, our current insurance position.
“Many Floridians are dealing with the recent hurricane damage. Recently I had the opportunity to go down south and visit the devastated areas. While they have been steadily working to rebuild, it will be a long process. The recent Hurricane Recovery bill passed is going to help in that process.”
Long term, Temple said, “Serving as a legislator is an opportunity few have had the chance to do. I want to honor those who supported me along the way by doing my very best.”
And when he has completed his time in office, he said he wants to be able to “… look back and know I did my part for my community.”
Temple works to make things better than they were.
“As a principal, I focused on caring for people and empowering them to be great at what they do. I have been blessed to be a part of some extraordinary things, such as improving school grades, multiple celebrations for district teacher of the year winners, state award for Exceeding Expectations and, most importantly, making a difference in the lives I have come in contact with.
“My philosophy – do your very best each and every day. The people in your life deserve your very best.”
Temple has been married for 23 years to his wife Jessica and has two children – Jenna and Julia.
He is a graduate of Southeastern University, with a bachelor’s degree in math education – grades six through 12, he also holds a master’s degree from NOVA Southeastern in education leadership.