Through the summer, the Times will publish a series of short bios on Sumter County Teacher of the Year nominees. This week, the focus is on Elizabeth Woody – Wildwood Elementary School.
Elizabeth Woody credits God and her mom for her teaching career.
She notes that her mom spent more than 30 years in the classroom – but Woody isn’t far behind – she’s already spent 25 years teaching Sumter County children in Wildwood.
She said in all honesty, she is who she is because “I choose to put God first in my life. It’s because of him that I love the people around me,” she said.
“But if I had to choose a person that encouraged me to become a teacher, I would say my mother, JoAnn Crenshaw. She taught here, at North Sumter Primary School (Wildwood school before Wildwood Elementary) for over 30 years. It was volunteering in her classroom, for countless hours, that I decided I wanted to teach like her,” Woody said.
In truth, she was always a teacher – spending time in her youth “teaching” her dolls or imaginary students.
From kindergarten to second grade, Woody has been a major influence in little lives.
“I chose elementary because that is where I feel like I can make the biggest difference, while they are young. I love that they are so inquisitive and eager,” she said, of why she teaches the elementary grade students.
She said she was helping in her mom’s kindergarten class one day, after she had graduated from the University of Central Florida in 1995 and the elementary school principal came in asked if she was interested in a teaching position.
“Of course, I say yes!”
She said her job is a flourish of memorable moments – daily hugs from the children, seeing a face “light up” when they finally understand a concept, or hearing the goals that a kindergarten through fifth grade student sets for their future.
“It’s seeing a prior student become a successful graduating senior. It’s getting a graduation invitation from a child that I taught 12 years ago. It’s hearing a parent say that their child loves school!”
As for the importance of teaching, Woody said, “Anyone can show up in a classroom and stand in front of kids. It takes a special person to “love” the students enough to emotionally invest in them. To want to teach them not only academics, but social skills, respect and empathy for others.”
Woody added it isn’t always easy, “… nor am I always successful at it, but I sure try.”
She said she hopes to have helped her students prepare for the upper grades and helped them to understand how smart and special they are.
“I hope I have taught my students to love learning and to care about others and to know they are special,” she said.
“My work is driven by my love for the kids. I try to be a good example for my students and express to them that everyone learns – not just young students. That it’s okay to try something and if you aren’t successful, then try again.
“I try to work alongside of the other teachers to gain ideas, suggestions and to share with them as well.
“My philosophy then is to show integrity, creativity, empathy and perserverance in a job that seems to be becoming more demanding by the year,” she said.
“My roots run deep here,” she said of Wildwood, noting that she, her father and her grandfather all lived and attended school in Wildwood.
Her husband is Rick Woody and they have been married 27 years. They have three children – adults Emily and Landon, as well as Jaycee – who still attends Wildwood schools.
Outside the classroom, Woody said she strives to make it family time, citing how important it is to her.
“I also love the outdoors and I love to read.”
But she also tries to make time to go see students or prior students play T-ball, basketball, tennis and other things.
“I’ve gotten invitations to see prior students get baptized, invitations to birthday parties and invitations to see prior students graduate!”
She said she’s seen students in a store on the weekends and the kindergarteners would ask, “Mrs. Woody, why are you not at school? I guess they think I live there!”