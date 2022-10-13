Sumter County 4-H is hosting their annual apple and pecan fundraiser.
The organization sells fresh apple and pecans to raise money for the youth programs.
To order, call the office at 352-569-6874.
The pick-up location will be at the Bushnell office between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 10. The office is housed in offices at the Sumter County Fairgrounds on S.R. 471.
Payment is due with the order.
Deadline to order is Oct. 21.
Louisville pecans are $13 a pound. A bushel of apples (empire red, mutsu/crispin) is $40. A half basket is $25.