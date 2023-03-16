Yes, there is a career in the agriculture field …and no, it doesn’t have to be passed down generational, passed down through the family.
That turned out to be a key lesson for South Sumter High School students who took a trip to Sharp Tree Farm and Nursery last month. Teacher David Swartzfager noted some of the comments from students were about learning there are actually careers in ag, even for those new in the field.
Students toured the Floral City tree farm in February, which was only established in 2004 by owner Bob Sharp – less than 20 years ago.
“They were surprised you can make a living growing trees,” Swartzfager said.
He started with just three acres and now has over 48,000 trees on 80 acres, including trees that he has patented. The visit was part of the school’s agricultural program to expose students to relevant jobs in the industry. Through the experience, they were able to learn about the life cycle of a tree – from seed or cutting to 200-gallon container size, tour the farm and learn more about its operations.
“They really enjoyed the trip to see the nursery and see the different cultivars that he’s crated there,” Swartzfager said.
“We are excited to have them learn about what our wholesale tree farm is all about, as these students were interested and excited,” said Sharp, regarding the February shadow work day at the farm.
The event was hosted by Sharp and funded by Junior Achievement of Tampa Bay (JA).
Sharp came to the high school for a scholarship presentation and reached out to him and offered an opportunity for the students to tour the farm, Swartzfager said, noting that JA provides four scholarships at the high school each year – two for ag students and two for art students. It was at the last presentation that he met Sharp.
JA paid for their transportation, lunch and even a substitute teacher
The program unites local businesses, from several industries with students interested in careers in those fields. The goal is to offer students a chance to learn more about potential careers through a day on the job with business professionals.
Some of the South Sumter students are already on the career path for agriculture – at least two of the students have already formed their own landscaping business, Swartzfager said.
Kamren Zapata and Jacob Warthen have formed J&K Landscaping and the trip to the farm turned out to be a link for where they can purchase their trees at wholesale cost.
Several of the students are also working in the field for other people, according to Swartzfager.
The students were able to tour the 5,000 foot state-of-the-art greenhouse facility that specializes in various tree species. They learned about the life cycle of a tree and how to care for a growing tree. Students were also able to share in discussions regarding potential career paths they might have in the industry.
They even had a chance to listen to employees share their experiences working in the industry. Each of the students also went home with a small tree of their own to plant.
The tree farm specializes in various sizes and colors of crape myrtle (both standard and multi-cane), magnolia and red maple (including their patented “Sky Climber”™ Live Oak)
Along with the trip to Sharp, the students have spent time at Finance Park in Tampa, another JA project. They worked through various financial situations – from figuring how a mom with two kids and a job at Wendy’s manages her finances, to how a CEO with a much larger salary should manage theirs.
According to JA, it is the world’s largest organization “…dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need, to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices.”
The programs are designed to provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students, from kindergarten through high school, knowledge and skills “…in financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship, working with nearly 4.8 million students per year, in 106 markets across the United States, as well as an additional 5.2 million students in 100 other countries, worldwide.