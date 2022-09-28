Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Hurricane conditions likely. Windy with rain. Thunderstorms likely by evening. The rain will be heavy at times. High 79F. Winds NE at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 5 to 8 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm or hurricane conditions likely. Windy. Rain, heavy at times early. Low 76F. Winds WNW at 40 to 60 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 3 to 5 inches of rain expected.