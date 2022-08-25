Dear readers,
It is with deep sadness that I share that my mother, Betty Cochran, passed away on Aug. 5, 2022. I feel most of you know her, since experiences of our caregiver journey have been woven in the answers of many topics in my columns.
She was born on Halloween in 1920, yes, the original roaring twenties! During her early years, automobiles, dishwashers, sewing machines, nylon stockings, helicopters and toothbrushes were invented.
Sadly, she also lived through the stock market crash of 1929 and the Great Depression. Betty and my father, James M. Cochran, Jr., were married in 1942. He went overseas as an officer in the Air Force. Betty received his footlocker with the letters MIA stamped on it in1943. His plane was shot down by the Germans, but she never gave up believing he was alive. One miraculous day in 1945, she received a telegram that read, “Meet me at the Pittsburgh Train Station.” Her war hero had returned.
Some favorite names in the 1950s were Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Mickey Mouse and McDonalds, but Betty’s best-loved names were her three daughters, Linda Lois, Marilyn Marie and Karen Kay. She led Girl Scouts and Sunday school, inspired and taught Christian women and made thousands of Meals on Wheels while her three daughters grew up, went to college and married. Betty also had great adoration of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
My father, the love of her life, passed away in 1993. Betty moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2005, where she embraced wonderful moments traveling, painting, writing poetry and participating in church and family activities.
I hadn’t lived near my mother since 1972. After retiring from senior healthcare in 2014, I decided to spend the rest of my life giving love and care to my mother. I was writing my book “Moments that Matter” at the time. Mom and I shared plenty of everyday moments, playing games, reminiscing, singing and dressing up for tea parties at her assisted living, but never did I realize I would plan a dream come true moment in her life.
During the Depression, Betty learned to play the violin in the school orchestra. She loved it and became quite good. But money was tight and she played a borrowed violin. It was returned at the end of the school year and Betty never held a violin again.
When she was 95 years old, I found her cutting the face out of a violinist in a newspaper photo – she had inserted her own face in the photograph. Another time, she mentioned she had seen a violinist in a church service and wished she had asked if she could have held his instrument for a moment. I had to find a way to make this 80-year-old heartfelt desire become a reality. It took a while, but finally, I was able to arrange for her to hold a violin, she picked it up and held it perfectly like she had had been taught in 1935!
She was thrilled and so grateful for this opportunity. Betty the violinist became the cover girl on my book “Moments that Matter.” Readers, never pass up an opportunity to make someone’s dream come true.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”