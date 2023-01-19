“In the spirit of Martin Luther King, our tradition here is to start with a prayer and then we send you off blessed,” said event coordinator Beverly Steele as the crowd gathered in a circle, preparing for the morning Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and march through Royal.
The march was the start of a morning filled with music, speakers, honoring residents and prayer. The event is hosted by the Young Performing Artists (YPAs) – an organization founded by Steele and her husband, Cliff Hughes, to promote the talent of Sumter youth.
Minister Louis Floyd led the pre-march prayer, speaking of Joshua and the Promised Land from the Holy Bible, bringing in the children attending the event and paralleling them to God’s promise to the children of Israel.
Several posthumous awards were given to honor those who had served the Royal community over the years.
Ronneisha Parris, 20, and a native of Royal, served as guest speaker. Parris focused on the “safe space” of Royal – its descendants and her ancestors; the importance of the community in their lives and God and her faith.
She also issued a call of action to her generation, asking if they are as passionate about their community as some of the things they rally for on social media.
Coordinators introduced the Beautification Project of Royal, with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce. The focus of the ribbon cutting was on a tree, surrounded by four shrubs – all planted recently at the center.
Steele noted the beautification project had been in the making for a while, but just coming to fruition. With humor, she quoted her grandmother who would suggest taking that ‘stewpot’ “… put it on the backburner and let it simmer.”
Steele is hoping that residents will plant one of the trees, a cassia, in their yards, with four purple flowering shrubs around them – the tree will bloom yellow-gold. She would like to see that become a standard, with the gold and purple colors, from their former school, representing Royal.
Steele also acknowledged the Marilyn and James Shield, who worked to landscape the enrichment center on site at the Royal Park and figured out which tree and shrub would work best.
Mrs. Shield is a retired landscape architect, at one time working the Rockefeller Center grounds in New York.
Steele said community efforts also include “Light up Royal,” a plan to add street lights in the community.
Jill Moss Greenberg also spoke, with the focus of her talk on King’s wife, Coretta Scott King.
Greenberg shared Mrs. King’s background in early adulthood, when she MLK, Jr. and her role in the life of King and as activist. She said the call for a national holiday, honoring King began in 1968, but it wasn’t passed and signed into law until 1983 by then-president, Ronald Reagan.
Hughes led the invocation for the event and Ella Woods provided the introduction for Parris.
The event included songs by Ben Simmons and Juneast Mallard, with Joserah Johnson James as emcee and Ronneisha Parris as keynote speaker.