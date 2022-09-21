There are a lot of stories to tell about Jamie Adams. He spent decades in law enforcement, between his time as a wildlife officer and sheriff of Sumter County. He was in the 82nd Airborne, served as a writer for various publications, including the Times, the Citrus County Chronicle and Woods and Water. He served as a commissioner for Florida’s wildlife law enforcement agency.
Last week, 81-year-old Adams passed away in Summerfield.
Born in Fenholloway, Fl. on Dec, 5, 1940, to James Louie, Sr. and Vercie Adams, he passed away on Sept. 15.
“I worked for Sheriff Adams for 16 years, the last five as his chief deputy,” said current Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer.
“He was a great man and a great sheriff. I enjoyed working for him, he was specifically significant with influencing my career as sheriff for Sumter County. Our prayers are with his family.”
Gerry Mulligan, retired publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle worked, with Adams over the years and shared his favorite Jamie Adams story.
“Back in the early 1980s, a little boy went swimming in a community canal east of Inverness. An alligator attacked the boy and tore up his leg,” Mulligan said, noting that sheriff’s deputies, EMS, fire department and fish and game were on hand to rescue the boy and get the gator.
“I was covering the attack as a reporter/photographer for the weekly Chronicle out of Inverness.
“The victim was rushed off to the hospital and within a few hours, all of the emergency personnel left the scene. Only Jamie Adams remained, and he told me ‘I’m not leaving until I get that gator.’
Mulligan said Adams was afraid someone else would get hurt.
“So I sat out in the hot sun with Jamie for a couple of hours, looking for the gator.”
They were there for about two and a half hours when Adams pointed and said “there he is.”
Mulligan said he looked down the canal and didn’t see anything.
Adams pointed his rifle and took a single shot.
“I got him right between the eyes,” Mulligan quoted Adams as saying, adding, “I didn’t even see the gator and seriously doubted Jamie’s claim.”
Some of the deputies came back to the site later, to help dredge the lake bottom.
“About an hour later, this big gator was pulled out of the water. He had one bullet lodged in his head right between his eyes. I never doubted the word of Jamie Adams again,” Mulligan said.
Adams was also responsible for bringing the sheriff’s office forward, according to Farmer and retired 911 coordinator Marie Keenum.
She had been working the IT department, records and evidence during the Adams administration, when he told her that 911 would be coming in and he wanted her to head it up.
“He actually believed I could do it,” she said, noting it was a good to have a supervisor with that kind of confidence in her abilities.
“He actually offered me that job two years before it materialized,” she said, adding that he allowed an incredible amount of experiences during her career.
She said back then, they would go to meetings and conferences and be almost embarrassed because of where they were technologically.
Farmer said they didn’t have computers on every desk, but rather, just two. They had two computers in the entire department – one in finance and one in records.
Keenum said he was open to all kinds of ideas, from computerizing the department and adding the 911 system to a range of things in between.
But he was also pretty transparent when it wasn’t something he didn’t think would be a good fit for the department.
Keenum laughed and said if he was opposed to an idea, he wouldn’t say no, he would say, “I’ll take it under advisement.”
“You knew this was a not flying kind of deal,” she said.
“I am grateful to him for a great many things,” she said
Keenum went to school for the system and they began working on it in 1992, with everything in place and online in 1994. She retired in 2011.
“There are so many people who were involved in that this was not a one-person project,” she said of putting the 911 in place.
“Our department really grew by leaps and bounds under his administration,” Farmer said of Adams’s being open to advancing the department, from computer technology to crime scene processing.
“I went to work for him as a sergeant, when was he elected,” Farmer said, noting he was working investigations and that Adams had put him in a position of trust.
Adams promoted Farmer to chief deputy to replace the late Gregg Mathews, which “…opened the door for me to run,” when Adams retired.
“Without his support and his leadership I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today,” Farmer said.
Adams spent 18 years as an officer for Florida Game and Freshwater Fish Commission (GFC) and 16 years as sheriff of Sumter County.
In 1997, he was appointed as a commissioner for GFC, serving until 2001.
Once he retired as Sumter County’s sheriff, he capitalized on his love of the outdoors and spent years writing features for newspapers and magazines, including the Sumter County Times, the Citrus County Chronicle and Woods and Water magazine.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and working cattle, photography, writing and spending time with his friends and family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years: Betty Adams of Bushnell, Fl.; sons: James “Jimmy” Louie Adams, III (Patricia) of Auburndale; David “Davy” Sim Adams (Landi) of Bushnell; grandchildren: Brooke (Andrew), Cason and Landon; great-grandchildren: Max and Louie; brothers: Calvin Adams (Kitty) of Crystal River; Felix Adams (Kim) of Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch and FWC Youth Hunting Program of Florida.
The family is asking for privacy at this time, but cards can be sent to: P.O. Box 412, Bushnell, FL 33513
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch and FWC Youth Hunting Program of Florida.