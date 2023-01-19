AdventHealth Dade City and AdventHealth Zephyrhills are hosting free health talks on a variety of topics.
Health care experts will discuss a variety of topics including screenings to start your new year right and treatment options for back pain.
January Health Talks:
New Year’s screenings to Keep you Feeling Whole
On Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m., guest speaker Tamara Sealy, M.D., primary care physician, will host the talk at the Genesis Community Center. The center is located at 38112 15th Ave. Zephyrhills.
Registration Information: Call 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com/Events to register.
Ask The Expert: Back Pain will be hosted by Mohamed Saleh, M.D., Neurosurgeon at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The talk will be at the Genesis Community Center, located at 38112 15th Ave., Zephyrhills.
Registration information is available at 877-534-3108 or visit AHZephyrhills.com/Events to register.