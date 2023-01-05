The combined efforts of Sumter County Animal Services (SCAS), the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wildwood Police Department helped two dogs left orphaned and homeless after the death of their owner.
After contact with the Wildwood Police Department, Sumter County Animal Services picked up Sydney and Cody and began the search for their deceased owner’s next of kin.
The neighbors were unable to provide any information about the owner or family. A friend of the deceased called animal services, inquiring about the dogs.
She knew of a former coworker of the deceased that was interested in providing a home for the dogs. However, she could not provide any information regarding family, next of kin, or power of attorney. SCAS personnel researched further but could not find any family through normal channels.
SCAS then reached out to the detective division at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Det. Donald Fender.
He “…utilized a sheriff’s office program that allows us to query a subject’s name to obtain a relative or known associates. I was able to obtain a telephone number for a subject that was related to the decedent,” Fender said.
SCSO contacted local law enforcement who then contacted the relative. The relative then reached out to Sumter County Animal Services to provide authorization for the deceased’s friend and former coworker to take ownership of Sydney and Cody, who will now be living in Georgia.
“A seemingly impossible task was accomplished in only six days,” Monica Hall, Animal Services Manager at SCAS said.
“Teamwork at SCAS and with our partners at SCSO, Wildwood Police Department and their counterparts on the east coast is commendable.”