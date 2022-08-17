Hurricane season is here and that means caregivers for those living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia have to be especially aware to ensure the health and safety of loved ones.
“For those experiencing Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, disruptions to their everyday routine can be disorienting and alarming,” said Connie Storms, a programs manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. “As emergency situations rarely come with a warning, having a plan in place can be crucial to ensuring that, in the event of a hurricane, your loved one is not only safe but also feeling calm and comfortable.”
When making plans, consider these tips for dementia-affected loved ones:
• Shelters are not always good options for people living with Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Consider staying with friends or family. If you must use a shelter, try to visit it ahead of time and ensure it meets their needs.
• If the person with dementia lives in a residential building or attends an adult day center, learn about its disaster and evacuation plans. Find out who is responsible for evacuating everyone in the event of an emergency.
• For a person living with dementia, changes in routine, traveling and new environments may increase the risk for wandering and agitation. Stay alert for unexpected reactions that may result from these changes.
• Try to stay together or with a group; it only takes a moment to get lost. Do not leave the person living with dementia alone.
• Do your best to remain calm, as this may help reduce anxiety or confusion.
• In your emergency kit, pack items like copies of legal documents, such as power of attorney, a recent picture of the person with dementia, copies of insurance and Social Security cards, their physician’s information and the phone number for the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900).
To help make the planning process easier, the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and Sumter County officials are partnering to host an in-person program to help residents prepare.
The free program will cover disaster preparedness tips for caregivers, the environment and limitations of special needs shelters for the cognitively impaired, and strategies for communicating effectively with individuals diagnosed with dementia. A special Sumter County Q&A panel will feature:
• David Casto, Director, Emergency Management, Board of Sumter County Commissioners
• Sharon Howard, DREAM Project, Victim Services Manager, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office
• Barry Martina, Preparedness Planner, Department of Health in Sumter County
In Sumter County, more than 8,000 residents are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. Florida has the second-highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in the nation, with 580,000 diagnosed residents and more than 800,000 family caregivers.
‘Ready Before the Storm’ will take place on June 24 at 10 a.m. at the Wildwood Community Center. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at (800) 272-3900.
Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Visit alz.org or call (800) 272-3900.