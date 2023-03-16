Two Amazing Grace pastors were celebrated for their combined 90 years in ministry.
Pastor John “Jack” Mackowiak and retired pastor, Allen Deinert, each spent 45 years in ministry and were recognized by Florida-Georgia Lutheran Church Missouri Synod District President James Rockey.
Both pastors were honored at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Oxford – Deinert is retired and Mackowiak is currently serving as the Intentional Interim Pastor for the church.
Both men were in the first graduating class at Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne, In. – the year was 1977.
“Pastor Jack,“ as congregation members refer to him, will assist the church in finding a new pastor. He and his wife, Paula, currently live in Clearwater.
After serving more than 20 years as a resident pastor, he began his training as an Intentional Interim Pastor in 1999 and has served full time in that capacity since 2005. An Intentional Interim Pastor helps a congregation in its transition from one resident pastor to another and guides them through the process of finding a new pastor.
In his 45 years of ministry, Mackowiak has served as either a resident or intentional interim pastor for more than 20 congregations in five different states.
Deinert, known as Pastor D, has served congregations from coast to coast, and points in between. In 1996, he completed training in the Interim Pastor program. Since then, he has served as both a resident pastor and intentional interim pastor for various congregations throughout the United States. In 2019, Deinert and his wife, Chris, retired to The Villages, where they are now members of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church.
“It is indeed an incredible honor to recognize these two great servants of Christ and his church. For more than 45 years, these classmates have served in congregations around the country, shared God’s unconditional love and the message of hope with thousands,” said Rockey.
“Without a doubt, they have not only faithfully fulfilled their duties, but have shared the joy of the Lord with their congregations and communities. Upon the anniversary of their ordination, I say ‘well done, good and faithful servants.’”
Amazing Grace is a vibrant congregation, established by the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod Florida-Georgia District in 2005.
In 2022, Mackowiak was called to lead the congregation. Amazing Grace has steadily grown over the years and now has two worship services. The 8 a.m. service is a traditional worship service continuing the Lutheran legacy, while the 10:15 a.m. is a contemporary worship service embracing more modern praise and worship in an equally reverent setting.
In 2018 Amazing Grace began operation of an Early Learning Center on our campus. This fully licensed, professionally staffed facility offers children from 12 months to four years an opportunity to meet Jesus and learn basic Christian principles to guide their development. The emphasis of nurture, educate and equip the whole child is practiced here. VPK certified.
