For full information on all the photos attached - open the e-edition, down and to the right on this homepage of the Sumter Sun Times.
The rain came down, the thunder rolled … and the anglers filled up their boats and cast out for the win. After all, what’s a little rain among friends and family when the Panfish Challenge is on?
From the heavy thunderstorm early in the day, to the fun for dozens of anglers who rolled in and cast out, Saturday, June 17 was still the 9th Annual Panfish Challenge day on Lake Panasoffkee.
Hosted by Pana Vista Lodge, the event drew 71 boaters and families with 82 kids as they took up the fishing challenge. The crowd braved the rains, loaded the boats and took to the waves, vying for most fish, heaviest bluegill and heaviest shellcracker – all part of a fundraiser for local youth organizations.
The anglers brought in a total of 336 fish for the eatin’ and $22,732 for the charities.
“In spite of the wet weather start, the ninth Annual Panfish Challenge was a huge success and so much fun,” said Kelli Caputo, one of the event coordinators.
“It would not have been possible without our generous sponsors and dedicated volunteers. Thank you,” she said, letting the crowd know they can make plans for next year’s challenge, already scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Caputo is an event coordinator, a Veal family member (owners of the lodge) and a teacher who works with one of the recipient organizations.
The event draws locals and visitors, as well as longtime visitors who have come to lake for years, building family traditions. Calvin Boyette’s family is among them.
Living in Wesley Chapel, they come to the lake frequently.
“My daddy said he can't remember not being at Pana Vista. They would go sometimes up to two weeks at a time during the summer. My family had a place in Pana Vista from 1972 but sold it in 2013,” said Boyette’s daughter Laci Stokes.
Even after the sale of their place, they still visit all the time, she said.
This year, there were three generations of them at the lodge for the fun.
The Banaorama team, with Dan Corson and Shawn Caputo, took first place and heaviest bluegill in the challenge; the Lakeland One team, under Justin Simmons, took the second place $300 prize; the Swamp Puppies under James Luke, took third place for $200; Bassackwards, under Khale Scott, took fourth place for the $100 prize; Lakeland Two, under Chad Whitehead, took the fifth place $50 prize; Team Triton, under Clint Remington, took sixth; Team Emberly, under James Myles, took seventh place; the Puddle Pirates, under Christopher Morgan, took eighth; the River Junkies, under Gabe Rivera, took ninth place and the Catch Ninjas, under Tommy Thomas, took 10th in the challenge. Team Squirmy Worm, under Chris McGurran, took the heaviest shellcracker win.
The cash prizes ranged from a $500 first place prizes for the most fish, to heaviest bluegill and heaviest shellcracker at $100 each. It was $50 for fifth place, $100 for fourth place, $200 for third and $300 for second. It’s an opportunity for families and friends to launch early in the morning and spend the day together, as well as vying for top prizes - touted as fishing, food and fun for the entire family.
The organizations that benefit from the fundraiser are Lake Panasoffkee Elementary School and South Sumter FFA chapters.
The tournament is presented by Big & Wild Outdoors Radio, along with Pana Vista, with a host of sponsors helping to support the event.