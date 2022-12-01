A cold, gray pre-dawn sky greeted anglers Saturday, Nov. 19, as they headed out on Lake Panasoffkee to test their skills in the Third Annual Fish in the Pan Bass Tournament, sponsored by the Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway organization (SSHB).
Some of them would return to weigh-in at event host Pana Vista Lodge about noon, claiming trophies and cash prizes for their efforts.
Some returned with a few fish for “braggin” rights.
This year’s top team of Joey Penney and John Cleckler took the $500 cash prize for first place with a five-bass catch totaling 14.5 pounds. Penney also claimed the Big Bass cash prize with a 5.16-pound fish.
The team of Robert Barger and Larry Smith claimed the second place prize of $400 with a catch totaling 9.34 pounds and with one catch at 4.2 pounds, the second largest bass of the tournament.
With an 8.68-pound total catch for his five bass, Clint Remington won the third place prize of $300 and the fourth place winnings of $200 went to Mike and Stephanie Bryant for their five-bass catch totaling 5.02 pounds.
The team of Jose Garcia and Liam Cary took the $100 fifth place prize with two bass weighing in at 2.86 pounds.
Proceeds from the event help with numerous community projects of the non-profit SSHB. It’s a “grass roots” group of local volunteers working in cooperation with local businesses, other community organizations and local governments to support the natural resources and historical and cultural assets of Sumter County.
Visit the Byway website at https://sumterbyway.com or visit the Scenic Sumter Heritage Byway’s Facebook page to learn more.