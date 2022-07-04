They come from around the county, around the state and sometimes, even around the nation.
They come to celebrate their heritage, to support the community and to visit with old friends. They’re descendants of the Linden families buried at the Linden Cemetery – old friends ready to fellowship and new families joining the effort. This year, the event was held on Saturday, June 25.
The annual Linden Cemetery Picnic is the fundraiser that’s been tradition for well over 100 years, providing funds for the upkeep of the 1842 community cemetery.
Volunteers come out to plan and prep in advance – those barbecuing on duty all through the night before the big event.
The menu choices are barbecued chicken, pork and beef or chicken pilau.
While some started prepping weeks before and cooking overnight, others line up to dish up the meals and send them on their way.
There’s homemade cakes and pies, fresh squeezed lemonade. Snow cones and more.
There’s plenty of story swapping and history sharing, as well as the annual cake auction, which often raises thousands of dollars – one cake might go for as much as several hundred dollars.
The cake and pie auction is critical to the picnic. All proceeds from the sale, as well as dinner sales and chance drawings go toward the maintenance, upkeep and improvement of the cemetery for the following year.