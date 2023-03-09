UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardeners Volunteers will host a Spring Plant and Garden Festival at Wildwood Community Center located at 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 25. Admission is $2.00 per person.
This event is a yearly event bringing together an array of wonderful plant nursery vendors who are located right here in Sumter County, but also vendors who travel from surrounding counties to display their beautiful plants and other goods for this highly anticipated event.
There will be great buys on a large variety of plants from natives to exotics, trees, palms, shrubs, to a variety of flowering plants, Irrigation needs, garden art to everything in between.
Ask the Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Clinic will be able to answer any plant questions, and you can enjoy the Master Gardener Volunteer Speakers that will be on hand for mini presentations, and we will have an auction table full of wonderful items to bid on which is always a favorite. The 4-H youth program will be on hand to help with wagons for your shopping needs and they will have a fund raiser as well. The UF/IFAS Bookstore will have a great selections of gardening books to purchase and a food vendor will also be there so you can grab a bite to eat.
The Master Gardener Volunteers work hard for this event to help raise funds for Horticulture programing within Sumter County. It is a wonderful collaboration between Vendors and UF/IFAS Extension Sumter County Master Gardener Volunteer program so please come join us and help make this event successful for the businesses and help support horticulture programing for Sumter County.
See you at the Spring Plant and Garden Festival at the beautiful Wildwood Community Center.
Plant and garden vendors who would like to join in the festivities can contact Donna Lester at dmlester@ufl.edu or call 352-569-6864 for registration information.