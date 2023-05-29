Applications being accepted for seven Habitat homes
Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter opened applications on Wednesday, May 24 for seven new homes being built throughout Lake and Sumter counties (this round of applications does not include homes in the 55+ neighborhood, The Cottages at Heritage Grove in Tavares).
The location of the homes will be scattered throughout Lake and Sumter County, including the cities of Leesburg, Lady Lake, Mascotte and Coleman.
The Coleman home is a three bedroom, two bath home.
To learn more about Habitat’s Home Ownership program and how to apply, visit HabitatLS.org. Deadline to submit Home Ownership application is Wednesday, June 7.
In partnership with donors and volunteers, Habitat Lake-Sumter’s Home Ownership program provides families access, opportunity, and guidance on attaining an affordable home.
Families partner with Habitat to pay an affordable mortgage and through “sweat equity,” which shows they are invested in the outcome of their new home. Sweat Equity is earned through several different activities such as volunteering on a Habitat worksite, in the ReStores, and through educational courses such as a First Time Homebuyer, Financial Literacy, or Credit Counseling classes.
For Home Ownership Application Questions please call Veronica: 352-483-0434 x 124
*Applications are not open for the 55+ neighborhood, The Cottages at Heritage Grove in Tavares.