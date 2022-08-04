A Florida-Friendly Landscape is a beautiful, low maintenance landscape that protects Florida’s environmental resources. This training provides in-depth information on how to implement each of the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles.
A landscaping series will be held in August.
Topics:
Aug. 1: Right Plant, Right Place
Aug. 8: Water Efficiently & Fertilize Appropriately
Aug. 15: Attract Wildlife & Manage Yard Pests Responsibly
Aug. 22: Mulch & Recycle Yard Waste
Aug. 29: Reduce Stormwater Runoff & Protect the Waterfront
There is no charge for the classes and they are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
They will be held online, via Zoom and those interested can register at: - https://go.ufl.edu/n6llwo3
For more information contact nsamuel@ufl.edu